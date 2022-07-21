Overview

Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Shbeeb works at Colon/Rectal Surgical Assocs in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.