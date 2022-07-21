See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Shbeeb works at Colon/Rectal Surgical Assocs in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sarah Sandell M.d. Susan Sleep M.d.
    10931 Cherry St Ste 200, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 597-8689
  2. 2
    Greater Long Beach Endoscopy Center
    3833 Worsham Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 426-2606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Internal Anal Sphincter Myopathy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shbeeb?

    Jul 21, 2022
    I had 3 rectal surgeries from the hack Neoman, who was going leave me with a colostomy. Dr. Shbeeb saved my rectum & helped save me from recital cancer! THANK YOU Doc!
    Will Oakley — Jul 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shbeeb to family and friends

    Dr. Shbeeb's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shbeeb

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD.

    About Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720063464
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery Fellowship - Sansum Medical Clinic
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • West Virginia University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shbeeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shbeeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shbeeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shbeeb has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shbeeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Shbeeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shbeeb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shbeeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shbeeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.