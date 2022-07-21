Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shbeeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD
Overview
Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Shbeeb works at
Locations
-
1
Sarah Sandell M.d. Susan Sleep M.d.10931 Cherry St Ste 200, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 597-8689
-
2
Greater Long Beach Endoscopy Center3833 Worsham Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 426-2606
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shbeeb?
I had 3 rectal surgeries from the hack Neoman, who was going leave me with a colostomy. Dr. Shbeeb saved my rectum & helped save me from recital cancer! THANK YOU Doc!
About Dr. Imad Shbeeb, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1720063464
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery Fellowship - Sansum Medical Clinic
- West Virginia University
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shbeeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shbeeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shbeeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shbeeb works at
Dr. Shbeeb has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shbeeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shbeeb speaks Arabic.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Shbeeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shbeeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shbeeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shbeeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.