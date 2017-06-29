Overview

Dr. Imad Saedeldine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Vinnitsa National Pirogov Memorial Medical University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Saedeldine works at Pinnacle Medical Group LLC in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.