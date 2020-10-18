Dr. Imad Nassif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imad Nassif, MD
Overview
Dr. Imad Nassif, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie|St. Joseph University and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Nassif works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wichita Endoscopy Center9050 E 29th St N Ste 100, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 745-3321
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nassif?
I found Dr. Nassif to be one of the most kind and engaging doctors I have ever been to. His staff was wonderful as well.I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Imad Nassif, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1043286453
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center|University of Texas Medical Branch|University Tex Med Br
- State University - New York Brooklyn|SUNY Downstate
- Kans University School Med|University of Kansas Medical School
- Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie|St. Joseph University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nassif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nassif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nassif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nassif works at
Dr. Nassif has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nassif speaks Arabic and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.