Overview

Dr. Imad Nassif, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie|St. Joseph University and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Nassif works at Wichita Endoscopy Center in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.