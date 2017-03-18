Dr. Imad Najm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imad Najm, MD
Dr. Imad Najm, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cleveland Clinic
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Najm was the attending physician when I was in the Epilepsy Diagnostic Unit--I was glad that he was there, because he was helpful to me in learning about my epilepsy, and accepting this diagnosis. I feel that he was very patient with my many questions, answered all to my satisfaction. I just felt very comfortable with him as my attending physician during my stay in the unit.
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1841236858
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Epilepsy
Dr. Najm speaks Arabic.
