Dr. Khreim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imad Khreim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imad Khreim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Wing Hospital and Marlborough Hospital.
Dr. Khreim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwood Behavioral33 Boston Post Rd W Ste 330, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 845-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Wing Hospital
- Marlborough Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khreim?
I notice a handful of 1 STAR reviews, precipitated by a few people's experience with office staff/assistants. I understand this could be frustrating, but fortunately, I get my care from Dr. Khreim and not the office staff. Take away those 1 STARS and only the 5 STARS remain! Dr Khreim has special talents and just inspires confidence in the treatment plan!
About Dr. Imad Khreim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104842731
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Med College Of Georgia
- Jordan University Hospital
- University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khreim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khreim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khreim works at
Dr. Khreim has seen patients for Phobia, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khreim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khreim speaks Arabic.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Khreim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khreim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khreim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khreim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.