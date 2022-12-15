Overview

Dr. Imad Khaled, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Khaled works at HonorHealth Heart Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Endocarditis, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.