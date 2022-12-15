Dr. Imad Khaled, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaled is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imad Khaled, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imad Khaled, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Scottsdale Healthcare Corp.10200 N 92nd St Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 882-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khaled is just wonderful, thorough, meticulous and truly cares about his patients. I am a nurse and he is one of the finest physicians I have ever met. I recommend him to anyone that asks for a good cardiologist. My colleagues and family members see him. You cannot find that kind of care and genuine compassion anymore. He is the best and I highly recommend him to all
About Dr. Imad Khaled, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1306800164
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University Affil Hosps
- St Joseph Hosp & Med Ctr
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaled has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaled accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaled has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaled has seen patients for Endocarditis, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaled on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khaled speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaled. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaled.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaled, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaled appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.