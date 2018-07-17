Dr. Khadra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imad Khadra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imad Khadra, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, IN.
Dr. Khadra works at
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network -3920 St Francis Way Ste 220, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 428-5950
Franciscan Health Rensselear1104 E Grace St, Rensselaer, IN 47978 Directions (219) 866-5141
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best pulmonologist in Lafayette Indiana
About Dr. Imad Khadra, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1205855418
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khadra accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khadra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khadra works at
Dr. Khadra has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khadra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khadra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khadra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khadra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khadra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.