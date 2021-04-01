Dr. Farrukh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imad Farrukh, MD
Overview
Dr. Imad Farrukh, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Utah Lung Center LLC3584 W 9000 S Ste 201, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 562-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farrukh is the best. He is easy to talk to. He is very understanding.
About Dr. Imad Farrukh, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1851498273
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
