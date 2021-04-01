Overview

Dr. Imad Farrukh, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Farrukh works at Utah Lung Center LLC in West Jordan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.