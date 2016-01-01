Overview

Dr. Imad El Asmar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA. They completed their residency with Lenox Hill Hospital



Dr. El Asmar works at Healthcare Med Clinic Of Pomona Inc in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.