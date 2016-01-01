Overview

Dr. Imad Domat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital, Forbes Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Domat works at Specialists Cardiovascular Mdcn in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.