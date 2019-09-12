Overview

Dr. Imad Bitar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with South Central Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bitar works at Hattiesburg Clinic West Athrts in Hattiesburg, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Chronic Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.