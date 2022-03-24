Overview

Dr. Imad Ahmado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmado works at Salutis Emergency Specialists in Martinsburg, WV with other offices in Elmhurst, IL, Peterborough, NH and Flossmoor, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.