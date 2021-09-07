Overview

Dr. Imad Abumeri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from University Of Mohammed V Faculty De Med Et De Pharm Rabat Morocco and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Abumeri works at Kern Neuroscience Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.