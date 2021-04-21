See All Pediatricians in Hicksville, NY
Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD

Pediatrics
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Downstate Med Coll and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Nayor works at Pediatric Associates Plainview in Hicksville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Associates of Plainview
    400 S Oyster Bay Rd, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 822-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
ADHD and-or ADD
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nayor?

    Apr 21, 2021
    Dr. Nayor has been caring for my children for 16 years. She is thorough, kind, and caring. She has always treated us like family. We have never felt rushed, and she is always available.
    LoFaso family — Apr 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nayor to family and friends

    Dr. Nayor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nayor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD.

    About Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265545610
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • All Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Downstate Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY at Binghamton and Cornell Uniersity
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nayor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayor works at Pediatric Associates Plainview in Hicksville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nayor’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.