Dr. Ilyes Benchaala, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilyes Benchaala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Harper University Hospital.
Locations
Univ. Physician Group18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 300, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 448-9220Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Kresge Eye Institute4717 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (833) 645-0162Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
University Internal Medicine Specialists4160 John R St Ste 917, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 429-7977
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benchaala is a great doctor, he is my doctor. He took care of my concerns after I went from hospital emergency room looking for help Benchaala office got me in to see him right away and he saved my hand. He took one look at my hand and sent me straight to be admitted.
About Dr. Ilyes Benchaala, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1346578127
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Rheumatology
