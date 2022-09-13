Overview

Dr. Ilyas Shaikh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Shaikh works at Gulf Neurology Center in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Vertigo and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.