Dr. Ilyas Shaikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilyas Shaikh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shaikh works at
Locations
Gulf Neurology4325 Downtowner Loop N, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (251) 460-9095
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very patient doctor and spends time to find out what is wrong and test to make sure nothing is missed. And is very understanding with any problems I have, thanks
About Dr. Ilyas Shaikh, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaikh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaikh works at
Dr. Shaikh has seen patients for Headache, Vertigo and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaikh speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.