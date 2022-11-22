Dr. Ilyas Munshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilyas Munshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilyas Munshi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
Ilyas G Munshi MD99 W Martial Ave, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 234-5344
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient, explains everything to you.
About Dr. Ilyas Munshi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Univ of Chicago Hosps
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Neurosurgery
