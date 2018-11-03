Overview

Dr. Ilyas Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Augustine, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at The Heart Institute of East Texas in San Augustine, TX with other offices in Lufkin, TX and Center, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.