Dr. Ilyas Eli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilyas Eli, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilyas Eli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Eli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid-State Neurosurgery1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 295-8012
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eli?
About Dr. Ilyas Eli, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1649690389
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eli works at
Dr. Eli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.