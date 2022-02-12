Overview

Dr. Ilyas Colombowala, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Colombowala works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.