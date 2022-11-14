See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Ilyas Aleem, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ilyas Aleem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michael G. Degroote School Of Medicine, McMaster University and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Aleem works at University Of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Northville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-9010
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    University of Michigan Northville Health Center
    39901 Traditions Dr, Northville, MI 48168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 305-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Broken Neck
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Neck fusion 5, 6, 7 on November 14, 2021 due to a MVA.
    Debra Seifert — Nov 14, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aleem to family and friends

    Dr. Aleem's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aleem

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Ilyas Aleem, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639558323
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McMaster University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Toronto
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michael G. Degroote School Of Medicine, McMaster University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilyas Aleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aleem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aleem has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aleem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Aleem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aleem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

