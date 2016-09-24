Overview

Dr. Ilya Wolfson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Wolfson works at WOODSTOCK PRIMARY CARE in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.