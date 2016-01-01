Dr. Vayner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilya Vayner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilya Vayner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Vayner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sunshine Pediatric P.c.1761 E 12TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 336-1111
-
2
Bright Start Speech3767 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 966-5777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vayner?
About Dr. Ilya Vayner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1134221484
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vayner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vayner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vayner works at
Dr. Vayner speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vayner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vayner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vayner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vayner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.