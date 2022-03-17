Dr. Sobol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilya Sobol, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ilya Sobol, MD is an Urology Specialist in Suffolk, VA.
Locations
1
Urology of Virginia Pllc7185 Harbour Towne Pkwy S Ste 200, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 457-5100
2
Urology of Virginia Pllc225 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 457-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Sobol Just had surgery 2 days ago. Wonderful doctor who explains everything and has a great sense of humor. I had a stent placed and previously and cried the whole time it was in. Dr Sobol came up with a stent pain reliever combo medication. It works. I have not had a 10th of the pain I previously had. It is hard to get an appointment but well worth the wwait.i high recommend Dr Sobol to all.
- Urology
- English
- 1447513353
- Urology
Dr. Sobol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobol has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.