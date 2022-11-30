Dr. Ilya Perepelitsyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perepelitsyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilya Perepelitsyn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilya Perepelitsyn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6099 Wayzata Blvd Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 832-9360
-
2
Allina Medical Clinic3960 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Ste 104, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 421-8443
-
3
Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care of Mn2211 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-1144
-
4
Minnetonka Medical Center15450 Highway 7, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Directions (612) 871-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perepelitsyn?
After a number of weeks with fluid in my ear, Dr P gave me my options and I decided to have him drain the fluid. He was able to do it that day in the office!
About Dr. Ilya Perepelitsyn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1992795058
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perepelitsyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perepelitsyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perepelitsyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perepelitsyn has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perepelitsyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perepelitsyn speaks Russian.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Perepelitsyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perepelitsyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perepelitsyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perepelitsyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.