See All Podiatrists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Ilya Makarovskiy, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ilya Makarovskiy, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ilya Makarovskiy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Makarovskiy works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgery at Mason Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
10 (54)
View Profile
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
10 (179)
View Profile
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
10 (450)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgery at Mason Avenue
    256 Mason Ave Bldg C Fl 3, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 226-6398

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Makarovskiy?

    Nov 04, 2017
    I bring my mom to see the Dr. on a regular basis. Mom is always nervous about any office visits, and Dr. Makarovskiy is always calming and professional . The entire staff, from the front desk area,back to the nurses working with the patients, are friendly and go out of their way to help you or answer any questions that you might have. I would highly recommend this office for your medical needs. Thomas/Barbara Bunting
    Thomas Bunting in Bellmore,NY — Nov 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ilya Makarovskiy, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ilya Makarovskiy, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Makarovskiy to family and friends

    Dr. Makarovskiy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Makarovskiy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ilya Makarovskiy, DPM.

    About Dr. Ilya Makarovskiy, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326443771
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metropolitan Hospital/NYCPM - Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency with Reconstructive Rear Foot and Ankle Surgery (PMSR/RRA)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hunter College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilya Makarovskiy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makarovskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Makarovskiy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Makarovskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Makarovskiy works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgery at Mason Avenue in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Makarovskiy’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Makarovskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makarovskiy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makarovskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makarovskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ilya Makarovskiy, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.