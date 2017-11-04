Dr. Ilya Makarovskiy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makarovskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilya Makarovskiy, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilya Makarovskiy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Makarovskiy works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgery at Mason Avenue256 Mason Ave Bldg C Fl 3, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-6398
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I bring my mom to see the Dr. on a regular basis. Mom is always nervous about any office visits, and Dr. Makarovskiy is always calming and professional . The entire staff, from the front desk area,back to the nurses working with the patients, are friendly and go out of their way to help you or answer any questions that you might have. I would highly recommend this office for your medical needs. Thomas/Barbara Bunting
About Dr. Ilya Makarovskiy, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Russian
- 1326443771
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital/NYCPM - Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency with Reconstructive Rear Foot and Ankle Surgery (PMSR/RRA)
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Hunter College
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
