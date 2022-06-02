Dr. Ilya Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilya Lim, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilya Lim, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Lim works at
Locations
-
1
Yale Dermatology Associates PC2 Church St S Ste 305, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 789-1249
-
2
Farmington Valley Dermatology and Surgery LLC30 W Avon Rd Ste E, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 674-9900
-
3
Institute of Dermatology & Oculoplastic Surgery1617 S Tuttle Ave Fl 3, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 559-7999
-
4
Yale Dermatology-Middlebury1625 Straits Tpke Ste 306, Middlebury, CT 06762 Directions (203) 757-8919Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
I had an area of concern- spot if hair loss. I was very self-conscious about it. Dr. Lim was thoughtful and kind. He prescribed a topical medication that helped my issue. I’m so grateful that he was able to help me.
About Dr. Ilya Lim, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1235450479
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.