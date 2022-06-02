Overview

Dr. Ilya Lim, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Yale Dermatology Associates in New Haven, CT with other offices in Avon, CT, Sarasota, FL and Middlebury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.