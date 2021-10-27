Overview

Dr. Ilya Leskov, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Leskov works at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Cambridge, MA and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.