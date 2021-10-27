See All Ophthalmologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Ilya Leskov, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ilya Leskov, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Leskov works at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Cambridge, MA and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suny Downstate Medical Center
    450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 270-1714
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mass Eye and Ear
    243 Charles St, Cambridge, MA 02141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 523-7900
  3. 3
    Mount Auburn Hospital
    725 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 576-1102
  4. 4
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150
  5. 5
    University Ophthalmic Consultants
    185 Montague St Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 780-1530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Pinguecula
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Pinguecula

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2021
    This man literally gave me sight! I was legally blind my whole life and totally blind in one eye.. well the one i could see little from is restored and I have my drivers license for this 1st time at 40 years old! God Bless Dr.Leskov!
    AJ — Oct 27, 2021
    About Dr. Ilya Leskov, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1982959029
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Mount Auburn Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Swarthmore College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilya Leskov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leskov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leskov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leskov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leskov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leskov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leskov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leskov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

