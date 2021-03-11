See All Neurologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Ilya Kister, MD

Neurology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ilya Kister, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kister works at DAVID L GARBOWIT MD in Livingston, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center
    200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-7484
  2. 2
    Institute of Neurology & Neurosurgery
    240 E 38th St Fl 18, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Optic Neuritis
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Optic Neuritis
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myelitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myelitis
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 11, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Kister since he first started at NY Langone. He's great; very calming. I would highly recommend Dr. Kister to anyone navigating the vagaries of MS.
    Vickie D. — Mar 11, 2021
    About Dr. Ilya Kister, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144341983
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Medical Center
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
