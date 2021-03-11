Dr. Ilya Kister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilya Kister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilya Kister, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kister works at
Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7484
-
2
Institute of Neurology & Neurosurgery240 E 38th St Fl 18, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kister?
I've been seeing Dr. Kister since he first started at NY Langone. He's great; very calming. I would highly recommend Dr. Kister to anyone navigating the vagaries of MS.
About Dr. Ilya Kister, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1144341983
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kister works at
Dr. Kister has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.