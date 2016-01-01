Dr. Gelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilya Gelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilya Gelman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi State Med U and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Gelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ilya Gelman M.d. A Professional Corp.6333 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 651-9907
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelman?
About Dr. Ilya Gelman, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1811008022
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Jewish Hospital
- Tbilisi State Med U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelman works at
Dr. Gelman has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gelman speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.