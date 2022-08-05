Overview

Dr. Ilya Bogorad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Bogorad works at North Shore Neurology and EMG in Beverly, MA with other offices in Newburyport, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.