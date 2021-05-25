Overview

Dr. Ilya Bilik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Bilik works at NYU Langone Sheepshead Bay Medical Associates in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.