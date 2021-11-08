Overview

Dr. Ilya Berim, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel and Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Berim works at Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.