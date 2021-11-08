Dr. Berim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilya Berim, MD
Dr. Ilya Berim, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel and Chi Health Lakeside.
Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7840
Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine125 Paterson St # 5200B, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7840
Alegent Creighton Clinic Pulmonary Medicine Bergan7710 Mercy Rd Ste 308, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 449-4486
Alegent Creighton Clinic Pulmonary CUMC601 N 30th St # 3820, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 449-4486
- Bellevue Medical Center
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Worked with Dr. Berim previously as a nurse and would highly recommend him to anyone seeking pulmonary or critical care. He's a brilliant physician adept at making complex decisions in high-stress situations.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 882 TRAINING GROUP
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Berim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berim has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Berim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.