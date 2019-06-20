Dr. Badalov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilya Badalov, MD
Dr. Ilya Badalov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tashkent State Medical Institute.
Health Insurance Plan-new York14015 Sanford Ave, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-6400
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
very very good
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1679543888
- Suny
- Jamaica Hospital Med Center
- Moscow Med Inst
- Tashkent State Medical Institute
Dr. Badalov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badalov speaks Russian.
