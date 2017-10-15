Dr. Ilora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imam Ilora, MD
Overview
Dr. Imam Ilora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ilora works at
Locations
-
1
Nirvana Integrative Medicine Pllc1469 Astor Ave, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (347) 346-6915
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ilora?
My mum has been seeing Dr LLora Rafique for years she loves her with all her being. Dr LLora Rafique also sees my brother and my self she is an amazing doctor who thinks about her patients all the time . Please people know how good a doctor she is and do not bring her down she is amazing and kind and helpful and a very loving doctor she needs to be praised not hurt in anyway. It takes to long to actually find a great doctor and Dr Llora Raifique is one of the greats.
About Dr. Imam Ilora, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1992822043
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ilora accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilora works at
Dr. Ilora speaks Bengali.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.