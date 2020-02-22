Overview

Dr. Ilona Shternfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shternfeld works at Connecticut Center for Sight in South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.