Dr. Ilona Shtarkman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shtarkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilona Shtarkman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilona Shtarkman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from JUST FOR YOUR HEALTH COLLEGE OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Shtarkman works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Sheepshead Bay Medical Associates3632 Nostrand Ave Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 336-2258
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shtarkman?
About Dr. Ilona Shtarkman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1023354081
Education & Certifications
- JUST FOR YOUR HEALTH COLLEGE OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shtarkman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shtarkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shtarkman works at
Dr. Shtarkman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shtarkman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shtarkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shtarkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.