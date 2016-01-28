Dr. Samara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilona Samara, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilona Samara, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Samara works at
Locations
-
1
Furgeson Family Clinic508 W Vandament Ave Ste 100, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 265-2610
-
2
V Erin Files Aprn-cnp Pllc2925 Astoria Way, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 254-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samara?
She is incredibly competent, very thorough and knows what she is doing.
About Dr. Ilona Samara, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1235271719
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samara accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samara works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Samara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.