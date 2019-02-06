Overview

Dr. Ilona Genis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Genis works at Ilona S Genis MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.