Dr. Ilona Genis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilona Genis, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilona Genis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Genis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ilona S Genis MD2965 Ocean Parkway Service Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 333-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Genis?
Doctor Genis is an amazing doctor! She performed a complicated cataract surgery for my 76 yo mother, who was completely blind on 1 eye; everything went very well, and when next day following the surgery Dr. Genis removed the protective eye cover, my mom started crying as she was so very happy to be able to see again. Thank you, amazing Dr. Genis!
About Dr. Ilona Genis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1063415537
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Genis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Genis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Genis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Genis works at
Dr. Genis has seen patients for Glaucoma, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Genis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Genis speaks Russian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Genis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.