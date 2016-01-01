Dr. Ilona Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilona Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilona Cohen, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Beth Israel1 Avenue At 16 St, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 3P, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Mount Sinai St. Luke's1111 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
About Dr. Ilona Cohen, MD
- Radiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1740211382
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cohen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.