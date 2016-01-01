Overview

Dr. Ilona Cohen, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.