Dr. Illena Antonetti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Illena Antonetti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Antonetti works at
Locations
Orlando Heart Center1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 650-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Longwood521 W State Road 434 Ste 308, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (321) 841-6444
Florida Institute for Research Medicine & Surgery7236 Stonerock Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Health Physician Group Inc2080 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Antonetti is a very caring physician. She is also very knowledgeable. She is more than willing, and able, to coordinate the patient's care, whenever multiple specialists get involved, as it happens in complex cases. Specifically, in recent past year, she saved me from unnecessary, and risky procedures, recommended by over reacting medical professionals. Thank you Dr. Antonetti for looking after my best interest. I would like to recommend you for Orlando's Annual Best Doctor Award.
About Dr. Illena Antonetti, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1700990355
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
