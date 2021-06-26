See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Ilja Hulinsky, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ilja Hulinsky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Charles U and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Hulinsky works at Ilja Hulinsky MD PHD in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ilja Hulinsky MD PC
    4641 Main St Ste 3, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 374-4490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 26, 2021
    I'm very happy with and feel quite fortunate to have Dr. Hulinsky. I am presently awaiting biopsy results and it helps to know I am in good hands.
    Laurie W — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. Ilja Hulinsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134134018
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Charles U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilja Hulinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hulinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hulinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hulinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hulinsky works at Ilja Hulinsky MD PHD in Bridgeport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Hulinsky’s profile.

    Dr. Hulinsky has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hulinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hulinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hulinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hulinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hulinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

