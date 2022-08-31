Dr. Iliya Beylin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beylin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iliya Beylin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Iliya Beylin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Foot and Ankle Associates of South Florida7501 Wiles Rd Ste 104, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 755-4994
Plantation Office100 NW 82nd Ave Ste 106, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 325-9871
Foot and Ankle Associates of South Florida2929 N University Dr Ste 106, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 752-9570
Foot and Ankle Associates of South Florida7800 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 302B, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 325-9871Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to the office with an injury. i was told by my primary car physician that i did not need a referral until September 1. the receptionist said i could not see the dr without one. i called avmed they said ask the receptionist to call them she refused and said she would only call the podiatry network. both my primary care and vaned said some folks at drs offices are just lazy. i left the office still in pain. be careful if your going to this doctor.
About Dr. Iliya Beylin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1104803618
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital/ Umc
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Miami
