Dr. Ilisse Perlmutter, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilisse Perlmutter, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Medical Provider Group230 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ilisse Perlmutter, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053491829
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
