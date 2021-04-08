Dr. Ilija Aleksic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aleksic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilija Aleksic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilija Aleksic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Aleksic works at
Locations
Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc1226 E WATER ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 478-4185Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best urologist ever. Very kind, compassionate, and a great listener. He understands that pain is subjective- it is what the patient says it is, even when labs and imaging don't match up with the symptoms. Very highly recommend.
About Dr. Ilija Aleksic, MD
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1962820977
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aleksic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aleksic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aleksic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aleksic has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aleksic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aleksic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aleksic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aleksic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aleksic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.