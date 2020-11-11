Overview

Dr. Ilie Barb, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY|University Of Medicine and Pharmacy Tirgu-Mures and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Barb works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.