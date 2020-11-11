Dr. Ilie Barb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilie Barb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilie Barb, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY|University Of Medicine and Pharmacy Tirgu-Mures and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Locations
1
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7835Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2511
3
Lake City Medical Center340 NW Commerce Dr Fl 32055, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (352) 280-4079
4
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/8th Avenue4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2508
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is on time, speaks clearly and appears to be co concerned about your issues
About Dr. Ilie Barb, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1013191105
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Emory University Hospital|Institul De Boli Cardiovasculare Si Transplant|Institutul De Boli Cardiovasculare Si Transplant
- Spitalul Universitar Judetean
- Emory University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY|University Of Medicine and Pharmacy Tirgu-Mures
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barb has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barb speaks Romanian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.