Overview

Dr. Ilicia Shugarman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Shugarman works at Cancer Specialists of North Florida in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.