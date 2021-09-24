Dr. Ilianai Torres-Roca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres-Roca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilianai Torres-Roca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilianai Torres-Roca, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Upr School Of Medicine.
Dr. Torres-Roca works at
Locations
-
1
Ilianai Torres-Roca, MD, PA1304 W Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (469) 941-0444
-
2
Ilianai Torres-Roca, MD, PA1350 W Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (469) 941-0444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres-Roca?
Very thorough. Good with teens.
About Dr. Ilianai Torres-Roca, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770665226
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC San Antonio
- Upr School Of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres-Roca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres-Roca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres-Roca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres-Roca works at
Dr. Torres-Roca speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres-Roca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres-Roca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres-Roca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres-Roca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.