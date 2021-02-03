Dr. Sweis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iliana Sweis, MD
Dr. Iliana Sweis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and University Of Illinois Hospital.
Locations
Northshore Center for Plastic Surgery1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 201, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sweis?
I am a bit of a perfectionist, and rightfully so when it comes to having procedures done to my face. Dr. Sweis has a very calming demeanor and spoke in length with me about what I needed and DIDN’T need. She’s a true professional! She instantly knows what to do to enhance your natural features, and I trust that she will do everything she can to achieve excellence. I love how she can combine creativity and scientific knowledge to make me feel safe and beautiful during all of my procedures.
About Dr. Iliana Sweis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
- Case Western Reserve
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Loyola University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.