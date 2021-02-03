See All Plastic Surgeons in Northbrook, IL
Dr. Iliana Sweis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Iliana Sweis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and University Of Illinois Hospital.

Dr. Sweis works at Iliana Sweis MD in Northbrook, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northshore Center for Plastic Surgery
    1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 201, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • University Of Illinois Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
5 Star
(45)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 03, 2021
I am a bit of a perfectionist, and rightfully so when it comes to having procedures done to my face. Dr. Sweis has a very calming demeanor and spoke in length with me about what I needed and DIDN’T need. She’s a true professional! She instantly knows what to do to enhance your natural features, and I trust that she will do everything she can to achieve excellence. I love how she can combine creativity and scientific knowledge to make me feel safe and beautiful during all of my procedures.
GrannyRanny — Feb 03, 2021
About Dr. Iliana Sweis, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437298221
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Residency
  • Case Western Reserve University
Internship
  • Case Western Reserve
Medical Education
  • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Loyola University of Chicago
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sweis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sweis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

