Dr. Iliana Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Iliana Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Iliana Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
-
1
Conviva Care Center West Boca Raton9030 Kimberly Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 488-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
I have been seeing Dr. Rodriguez for more than a year as she is my PCP. I am extremely happy to have chosen such a highly professional specialist who takes good care of my needs as a patient. She listens carefully to all my concerns and recommends efficient and timely treatments and consultations with specialists. Her courteous and kind manners help further with my readiness to call her office if i need help. If you need a good, reliable and friendly doctor, look for Dr. Iliana Rodriguez
About Dr. Iliana Rodriguez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1467839498
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
